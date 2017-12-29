Como's Restaurant in Ferndale auctioning off items after health violations shutdown

FERNDALE, Mich. - Equipment from Como's Restaurant in Ferndale will be auctioned off next month.

Related: Popular Como's restaurant in Ferndale shut down again for health violations

Oakland County Health Department inspectors found spoiled food, outdated food, raw beef stored above cooked beef, soiled knives and equipment, hanging fly strips and dirty floors and drains at the popular eatery earlier this year, forcing the restaurant to close its doors in September.

All of the restaurant's belongings will be up for bids online Jan. 4 and Jan. 11. Click here to access the auctions.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.