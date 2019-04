FERNDALE, Mich. - Como's Restaurant at the corner of 9 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in downtown Ferndale is set to reopen this spring.

The restaurant shut down back in 2017 after years of issues with the health department. New owners purchased the restaurant last year and announced they would keep the name, but almost everything else on the inside and out is being changed.

The reopening is scheduled for May 6.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.