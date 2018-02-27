Company offers armor plate shields to slide into children's backpacks

DETROIT - Veterans MFG is a Texas-based company manufacturing ultralight ballistic systems and now they’re offering armor plate shields to slide into a child’s backpack.

The company was founded by Marine Corp. veteran Billy Gibbons.

Veterans MFG primarily sells body armor for law enforcement. Now, in the wake of a school shooting in Florida and threats across the country, the company is pivoting to include items to help keep children safe in the event of a shooting.

