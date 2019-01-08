Company plans to bring tiki bar boats to the Detroit River this summer

DETROIT - A company is planning to bring tiki bar boats to the Detroit River this summer.

The boats have become popular on small lakes and rivers over the years. They'll be joining the freighters and swift currents of the Detroit River this summer.

Nick Blaszczyk first brought the pedaling pubs to Downtown Detroit, and now he's expanding his fleet. Local 4 caught up with him on vacation on a South Florida beach.

"We were down south and saw these and said, 'We've got to bring these here,'" Blaszczyk said. "So we brought six boats to St. Clair Shores."

Blaszczyk has been on the Detroit River with his cycle boats for two summers. Now he's tweaking the idea to a floating tiki bar.

"No pedaling on this one, just partying, which is a nice benefit for a lot of people," Blaszczyk said.

"What do you say to the people who think, 'Wait a minute, I'm going to be floating out in the middle of the Detroit River with barges coming and going and currents and whatnot?'" Blaszczyk was asked.

"We work directly with the U.S. Coast Guard," Blaszczyk said. "We have a set route that's Coast Guard approved. What we tell people is you're ready to luau on the Detroit River."

Seven people can go for $250 during the week and $300 on weekends. The tiki bars will become available in May.

Click here to visit the company's website.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.