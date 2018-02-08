Company: Tannery dump sites not responsible for lead in water in west Michigan

BELMONT, Mich. - A footwear manufacturer that's working to clean up dump sites in western Michigan says it doesn't believe the contamination is responsible for reports of elevated lead levels in water.

Wolverine World Wide used chemicals at its former tannery in Rockford to waterproof leather for shoes. The company has been offering people near a former landfill in Belmont whole-house water filter systems.

Some area homeowners, including Jennifer and Lucas Carney, want more testing after high lead levels were found in their water. A law firm representing about 250 clients affected by contamination says the Carneys and another client's property have high lead levels.

The former landfill is the source of other hazardous chemicals, but Wolverine says it doesn't believe the site is the source of "these or any other lead detections."

