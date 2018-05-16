Complaint alleges public health code violations by Larry Nassar's former Michigan State boss

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The former boss of Larry Nassar at Michigan State University is facing public health code violations in the wake of several accusations of sexual misconduct.

Dr. William Strampel, the ex-dean of Michigan State University's College of Osteopathic Medicine, is facing allegations of sexual misconduct with women he hired to be models for invasive practice exams. Now, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has filed an administrative complaint alleging he aided Nassar, failed to report violations, negligent supervision, lack of good moral character and incompetence.

Specifically, the complaint alleges:

inappropriate sexual-in-nature comments to female students

possession of nude photographs on his work computer, many appearing to be of female MSU students

failure to enforce protocols intended to protect female patients

Strampel was arrested in March on charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, official misconduct, and willful neglect of duty in connection with five women who leveled accusations ranging from crude comments to grabbing their buttocks.

Strampel has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the complaint, a search warrant was executed in February and 50 photos were uncovered of female genitalia, nude and semi-nude women, sex toys and pornography.

The collection included a video Nassar performing “treatment” on a young female patient, the complaint said.

Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to molesting patients and possessing child pornography and is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Previous controversy

Strampel made comments in support of Nassar in 2016, regarding the allegations of Nassar's sexual abuse to his patients.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Strampel did not believe the hundreds of athletes who accused Nassar of sexual abuse in 2016.

Here is what Strampel said in 2016 when the allegations first came to light:

"This just goes to show that none of you learned the most basic lesson in medicine, medicine 101, that you should have learned in your first week: Don't trust your patients. Patients lie to get doctors in trouble, and we're seeing that right now in the news with this Nassar stuff. I don't think any of these women were actually assaulted by Larry, but Larry didn't learn that lesson and didn't have a chaperone in the room, so now they see an opening and they can take advantage of him.

"As soon as I found out, I had to fire his a--. I didn't want to, but what am I supposed to do?"

The Huffington Post talked with a spokesperson from Michigan State, who said MSU would not speak on behalf of Strampel, but said that John Engler, MSU's interim president, began the process of terminating Strampel's employment in February. That process, however, could take up to one year.

“William Strampel did not act with the level of professionalism we expect from individuals who hold senior leadership positions, particularly in a position that involves student and patient safety,” Engler said. “We are sending an unmistakable message today that we will remove employees who do not treat students, faculty, staff or anyone else in our community in an appropriate manner.”

Strampel stepped down as dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Michigan State for medical reasons in December 2016. He had been the dean of that college since 2002.

Nassar was fired from MSU in September 2016 over the allegations of sexual abuse. He was then arrested in November 2016 on charges of child pornography. He was sentenced in January to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing hundreds of gymnasts and other athletes.

Nassar's work with gymnasts began in 1978, and he became an athletic trainer on the U.S. gymnastics team in 1986. He became a team physician and assistant professor at MSU in 1997.

