Concrete from overpass smashes through Evrod Cassimy's sunroof on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT - Concrete from an overpass on I-75 in Detroit smashed through Local 4 anchor Evrod Cassimy's sunroof when he was driving home from work Monday.

Cassimy said the chunk of a concrete fell off an overpass near McNichols Road. He said no trucks were around to kick up the concrete and he doesn't believe someone threw it at his vehicle.

"Out of nowhere, I just heard a loud, 'Boom!'" he said. "It sounded as if I had either hit the wall or another car, but I didn't feel the impact."

Glass shattered everywhere in his car and Cassimy was shaken by the incident, but he is OK.

He said he immediately thought about his children when he looked in the back seat and saw their car seats covered in glass.

Glass covered Evrod Cassimy's car after concrete smashed through his sunroof Feb. 4, 2019. (WDIV)

"The odd thing is...in our line of work, we hear about this all the time, and every single time I have heard about it, I was like, 'That is going to happen to me,'" Cassimy said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is working to patch the freeway, but drivers are warned that a change in temperatures has led to crumbling roads.

