Congressional candidate advocates giving guns to homeless people

A Libertarian candidate from Michigan running for the U.S. Senate is pushing for homeless people to be armed with guns.

Brian Ellison says America's homeless population is one of the most marginalized and victimized groups in the country. His plan to fix that problem is a new campaign called "Arm the Homeless."

Local Four’s Larry Spruill talked to Ellison for about 30 minutes, about a video showing Ellison giving a shotgun to a homeless man.

Larry: Is this you in the video?

Candidate Brian Ellison: Yes, absolulutely.

Larry: You’re giving a gun to a homeless person?

Ellison: That’s correct.

Ellison said the video is bold, but he’s not backing down. He said, he tried to help the homeless man buy a gun legally, but he couldn’t purchase one, because the man doesn’t have a permanent address. Ellison said that’s not fair and homeless people should be able to protect themselves as well.

Larry: Do you think this is a good idea, for homeless people to have a gun?

Ellison: I don’t think it’s a bad idea. I don’t see any reason that makes a homeless person any different from you and I.

Dr. Chad Audi with the Detroit Rescue Mission sent Local 4 the following statement:

“While I would commend anyone seriously thinking of the safety of the diverse homeless population in our state, I must say the idea of arming the homeless in our streets appears crazy. Why not work toward securing adequate funding to provide such homeless persons with helpful housing, case management, job training and job placement services that would take them off the streets, and help them lead lives of dignity as value creating and tax-paying citizens? Besides, our hard working law enforcement professionals charged with the responsibility of protecting everyone, including the vulnerable population, need to be better equipped, trained and supported to do so - and that requires adequate funding as well.”



