U.S. Rep Dan Kildee co-sponsors legislation to stop surge in robocalls

Dan Kildee, U.S. Rep and Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, has announced his support for a potential new legislation in Congress to reduce the surge of robocalls, or cellphone calls by automated voice recordings,that has occurred over the past few years.

The Stopping Bad Robocalls Act, or H.R. 946, would require telephone carriers to confirm that calls are from a verified caller before the receiver accepts the call. In addition, telephone carriers would be forced to implement new technology to prove the validity of callers.

In 2018 alone, more than 47.8 billion robocalls were made in the U.S. In 2016, more than 22 million Americans lost a total of $9.5 million. Kildee hopes this new bill will protect residents from falling for dangerous money frauds and scams.

“Michiganders are sick and tired of robocalls and attempts to scam people from their hard earned money,” Kildee said. “We know the number of robocalls has significantly increased and it is important to stop bad actors. This bill would use new technologies to help curb unwanted robocalls that millions of Michiganders are facing. I am a proud co-sponsor of this bill and hope to see it become law soon."

