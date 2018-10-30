Construction crew severs gas main on Waltz Road in Huron Township

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A construction crew severed a gas main while working on Waltz Road in Huron Township, according to officials.

Customers are not expected to lose service as a result of the gas main break, DTE Energy officials said.

Officials said there might be a smell of gas in the area, but there is no danger to residents.

Huron Township firefighters are at the scene to ensure everyone is safe. DTE crews are working to repair the gas main.

