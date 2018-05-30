Construction projects across Michigan could be stopped as possible operating engineers strike looms

DETROIT - Operating engineers in Southeast Michigan are bracing for what could be a strike or a work stoppage of some kind.

Operating engineers are the men and women who make the heavy equipment run and help road construction move along.

For decades, the operating engineers negotiated five-year contracts with a group of construction company owners represented by the Michigan Infrastructure Transportation Association.

But it appears that the operating engineers, represented by Local 324, have decided the group bargaining isn't working for them anymore.

"It comes as a surprise, and we're pretty baffled by the union's decision not to sit down with the group," MITA Vice President Mike Nystrom said. "We've done this for over 50 years with this union and several others."

Union officials aren't talking on camera, but sent the following statement:

"Our constant goal is to reach agreements with contractors that are mutually beneficial and keep our members working, fairly compensated and safe. That is what our focus is and will remain on -- representing our members to the best of our abilities and continuing the work we have undertaken for over 100 years."

The contract expires at midnight Thursday, and Nystrom said construction projects across the state will go silent.

"There will be a process that takes place that puts these projects into a manner that's safe for the driving public to drive through and safe in the neighborhood to be around," Nystrom said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.