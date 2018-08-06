Construction work begins to redo stretch of Mound Road in Macomb County

WARREN, Mich. - Mound Road has been living up to its name for years, but work finally began last month to redo one of the bumpiest stretches in Macomb County.

This phase of the project runs from 14 Mile Road to 18 Mile Road.

Driven by a $97 million federal grant, Mound Road from I-696 north to M-59 will be entirely rebuilt with state-of-the-art technology.

Mound Road isn't a state or federal road. It's highly unusual to get such a large financial commitment from the federal government for a local roadway project.

What makes Mound Road special enough to be worth a $97 million grant from the federal government? It's a cluster of automotive producers and home to one of the Army's most innovating technology centers.

In all, the project will cost almost $200 million. It's expected to set the gold standard for local roadways.

