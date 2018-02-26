Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A trench has collapsed onto a construction worker at a site along Mound Road between 18 Mile and 19 Mile roads.

The worker has died at the scene.

That stretch of southbound Mound Road is closed.

Sterling Heights police said the construction worker is part of a private contractor's crew that may have been working to demolish an old building. Firefighters were on scene trying to facilitate a rescue effort, police said.

The collapse happened about 2 p.m. Monday.

The southbound side of Mound Road had to be closed so heavy equipment could be brought in.

