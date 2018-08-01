Construction worker in critical condition after being struck by car in St. Clair County

A construction worker was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Fort Gratiot Township.

The man, 44, has not been identified. He is listed in critical condition.

St. Clair County Sheriff Deputies were called to the scene of a car-pedestrian injury crash on M-25 north of Carrigan Road shortly after noon on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the road construction worker unresponsive. He was transported by Tri-Hospital EMS to McLaren Port Huron Hospital and was later transported to McLaren Macomb.

The incident occurred when a 28 year old woman from Marlette was driving her vehicle northbound on M-25. As she drove through the construction zone, she struck the road worker. Also in the vehicle were her husband and two young children.

The crash caused M-25 to be closed until about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Accident investigators from the Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Fort Gratiot Township Fire and Rescue also assisted at the scene of the incident.

