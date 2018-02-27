Construction worker who died after trench collapse in Sterling Heights identified

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A trench collapsed onto a construction worker at a site along Mound Road between 18 Mile and 19 Mile roads on Monday afternoon, killing him at the scene.

Authorities have identified the victim as 39-year-old Jason Holmes of Sterling Heights. The collapse happened about 2 p.m. Monday.

According to Fire Chief Chris Martin, early attempts by responding fire personnel to shore up the remaining trench walls in hopes of a possible rescue attempt soon proved futile, and the operation switched to one of “recovery mode.”

Sterling Heights police said the construction worker is part of a private contractor's crew that may have been working to demolish an old building. Firefighters were on scene trying to facilitate a rescue effort, police said.

Crews worked for about three hours, stabilizing the trench walls and removing the soil to locate the victim. At approximately 5:15 p.m. the victim was removed from the trench.

