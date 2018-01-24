Consumer groups urging Ford to recall 1.3 million Explorers over carbon monoxide concerns

Several consumer groups are urging Ford Motor Company to recall more than 1.3 million Explorers due to concerns over carbon monoxide.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration(NHTSA) has confirmed that it has launched an investigation into model years 2011-2017, after several owners have reported incidents of exhaust odors entering the vehicles cabin.

On Tuesday, the Center For Auto Safety says it sent a letter to Ford CEO Jim Hackett, calling once again for the automaker to recall all Explorers sold during the timeframe, suggesting that the odors are from suspected carbon monoxide leaks and that they have lead to more than 80 injuries.

This comes as consumer complaints to the NHTSA are said to be up nearly 900 percent over the last several months.

Back in October 2017, Ford said it would inspect and repair vehicles for concerned owners free of charge through the end of the year.

However most consumer groups say they have received complaints from owners that they took their vehicle for several repairs, but the exhaust smell was not fixed.

The Dearborn based automaker has said that its investigation into the complaints have not found carbon monoxide levels that exceed what people are exposed to everyday. Adding that the alleged affected vehicles are "safe."

Ford has previously issued multiple technical service bulletins in regards to complaints from police departments who use explorers in their vehicle fleet. It said the problems are, "related to unsealed holes from the installation of police equipment by third parties after their vehicle was purchased."

The Center For Auto Safety urges drivers who are concerned to place monoxide detectors in their vehicle and to record any instances where levels are elevated. They go on to say any owner who does think they are affected should contact both them and the NHTSA.

