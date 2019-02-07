Consumers Energy: 30K customers still without power in West Michigan

DETROIT - The ice storm that hit Michigan this week knocked out power to more than 70,000 in West Michigan and restoration efforts are ongoing.

Consumers Energy said Thursday as of 4:30 a.m., about 30,000 customers were still without power in West Michigan.

"Those weather conditions affect the speed of restoration as crews are taking additional precautions to ensure their safety," Consumers said.

"Our crews are facing challenging conditions not only with the weather but also with additional weight to trees and power lines. Some outages occurred immediately while others occurred throughout the day Wednesday as the weight from ice on top of power lines and trees continued to build from extended precipitation and frigid temperatures."

Consumers said a majority of the remaining customers without power should get it back by midnight.

