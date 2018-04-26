Consumers Energy cooperating with agencies to investigate Straits of Mackinac cable damage

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. - The American Transmission Company's recent underwater inspection in the Straits of Mackinac revealed that additional electrical cables were potentially damaged.

ORIGINAL STORY: 550 gallons of synthetic coolant leaks from power cables in Michigan waters

Consumers Energy, which was notified by the ATC of the potential damage, owns deenergized retired cables west of the Mackinac Bridge. Consumer Energy said since continuous oil flow was not used in the design of these cables, leakage would not occur.

RELATED: Schuette threatens civil action to VanEnkevort Tug and Barge for dragging anchor in no anchor zone

Following the notification by ATC, Consumers Energy has implemented steps to confirm the findings by collaborating with the Unified Command, the ATC, U.S Coast Guard, and federal and state officials.

The cables were permitted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and installed in an easement granted by the State of Michigan in 1956 and ultimately retired in place in 1990.

