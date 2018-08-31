Consumers urged to be cautious against gas gouging Labor Day weekend

Consumers are being encouraged to be cautious of gas gouging this Labor Day Weekend. Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette warned retailers his office is not hesitant to take action against businesses that break the law.

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is warning those traveling this holiday weekend to be cautious of potential fluctuating gas prices. Retailers are being warned against any attempt to take advantage of consumers by gas gouging.

"I will not tolerate price gouging at the pump. We are watching and will not hesitate to take appropriate steps of action if retailers break the law," Schuette said.

Michigan's Consumer Protection Act prohibits retailers from charging a price that is "grossly in excess of the price at which similar property or services are sold." Anti-trust laws also prohibit gas stations from entering into agreements to arbitrarily fix prices in unison.

Consumers who witness evidence of gas gouging are encouraged to contact the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at 877-765-8388.

