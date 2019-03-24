Contract gives Traverse City based nurses 13-percent raise, limits forced overtime

The Michigan Nurses Association says that the contract gives nurses a 13-percent raise over the agreement's three years.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - Unionized nurses at Munson Medical Center in northern Michigan's Traverse City have ratified their first contract.

The Michigan Nurses Association says Sunday that the contract gives nurses a 13-percent raise over the agreement's three years, limits forced overtime, provides nurses a formal structure to address registered nurse staffing levels, and implements new workplace safety procedures that will benefit patients.

