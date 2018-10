INKSTER, Mich. - Contractors found a body inside the garage of a vacant house in Inkster.

The house is located on Carlysle Street and Spring Hill Avenue.

The contractors were working on the house and were putting tools in the garage when they found the deceased man.

The body is believed to have been there for hours, according to police.

The medical examiner is working to determine how long ago that person died.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.