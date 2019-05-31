Controversy brews in Melvindale after residents told to fix sidewalks

MELVINDALE, Mich. - Residents in Melvindale received notices telling them that they have 60 days to fix their sidewalks and many in the community feel like the city should be prioritizing fixing the roads.

"We have 60 days to fix it (the sidewalk), if not the city will fix it and we'll get a bill from them," resident Micaela Erazo said.

Erazo said she can't believe the city taped the notice to her front door.

"I really thought the notice was for the pothole in my driveway. Until I saw it said the pink dots. I said, 'That's the sidewalk.'"

The city has the legal right to make sure the sidewalks are free of cracks and bumps, it's deemed a safety hazard, the financial responsibility falls back on homeowners.

Erazo and her neighbors are convinced there are bigger safety hazards to be concerned about.

"The sidewalk is fine. It's better than the street is. So you're concerned about the sidewalk, but you're not concerned about the streets," Erazo said. "You can't even driver down the street normal you have to dodge the holes."

Yet, some of the sidewalks the city is demanding get repaired only have small cracks, nothing compared to what the homeowners drive over.

