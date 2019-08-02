Controversy swirls around sentence Macomb County man received after spiking wife's coffee

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - There is growing backlash after what some are calling a lenient sentence in a domestic violence case.

A Macomb County man was caught on camera spiking his wife's coffee with diphenhydramine and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, to be served on weekends. The man's attorney says the sentence was fair.

In July 2018, his wife told officials she was feeling sick after drinking coffee on the days her husband, Brian Kozlowski, prepared it for her. She had filed for divorce in May 2018.

Brian Kozlowski sentenced to 60 weekend days in jail and five years of probation after pleading guilty to poisoning his wife.

Police said his wife became suspicious after feeling sick after drinking coffee on the days her husband prepared it for her.

Wife installed video cameras and caught Kozlowski pouring diphenhydramine into her coffee on multiple occasions.

HAVEN is an organization that helps domestic violence survivors. While they won't comment on specific cases, they do say they're not surprised by the sentence.

