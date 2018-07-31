Detroit felon faces new charges after posting gun photo to Instagram while on probation

DETROIT - A convicted Detroit felon is facing new charges after posting photos of a gun on his Instagram account while on probation.

A criminal complaint filed with the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan alleges Nathaniel Jasper Bland posted public photos displaying two semi-automatic handguns to his Instagram account in July.

Bland has prior felony convictions that prohibit him from possessing firearms, including 2001 and 2011 convictions of Controlled Substance Possession and Delivery.

Bland is currently on probation supervised by the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Federal investigators found the photos on Bland's Instagram page, which were posted on July 2, and executed a search warrant.

Officials recovered a rifle, shotgun, ammo and magazines in the search. ATF investigators concluded the weapons were manufactured outside of Michigan.

Bland has been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition. He is expected to be officially arraigned this week.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.