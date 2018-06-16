Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union hosting free car seat inspection, movie night events

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - A credit union is gearing up to host events this summer, while providing both a fun and safe time for kids.

Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union (CCF) is teaming up with the Auburn Hills police and fire departments to host a free car seat assistance event from 9 a.m. to noon on June 23 at the Auburn Hills CCF location -- 2955 University Drive.

Officers who are certified child passenger safety technicians will be in attendance to help properly install child safety seats. No appointments are needed.

The credit union is also hosting family movie nights at the Village of Rochester Hills -- 104 Adams Road.

The first movie, "Moana," was shown June 15 with a $5 per child entry/donation fee. There are other two more movies to go this summer. "Emoji Movie" is scheduled for July 20 while "Coco" will be shown Aug. 17.

All movie events will feature snacks, face painting, giveaways and more.

For more information, visit www.ccfinancial.com.

