Corpses awaiting services pulled from burning funeral home near Flint

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. - Nearly a dozen corpses awaiting services have been pulled from a fire at Flint-area funeral home.

Authorities say the 11 bodies were removed Wednesday night from a walk-in cooler at Sharp Funeral Home in Swartz Creek by building staff and firefighters.

The fire at the funeral home was reported about 10:15 p.m. No one was inside the building and no injuries were reported.

The bodies were moved to other funeral homes run by the family-owned company. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Swartz Creek is about 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

