Corrupt Fiat Chrysler exec sentenced to 5.5 years in prison

DETROIT - A Fiat Chrysler executive was sentenced to five and a half years in prison and ordered to pay $835,523 in restitution after being convicted of conspiring to bribe UAW officials and tax evasion, US Attorney Matthew Schneider announced Monday.

In January of 2018 Alphons Iacobelli, 58, of Rochester Hills pled guilty before United States District Judge Paul D. Borman.

Iacobelli served as the lead negotiator for and administrator of the collective bargaining agreements between the FCA and UAW.

He admitted to conspiring with FCA and UAW officials to illegally deliver over $1.5 million in prohibited payments and things of value to senior UAW officials. He was involved in the conspiracy from 2009 through June 2015.

