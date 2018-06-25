Cosworth to unveil new North American headquarters in Macomb County

Cosworth is unveiling its new North American headquarters in Shelby Township Monday, June 25, 2018.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Engineering company Cosworth is set to unveil its North American headquarters -- a new manufacturing facility -- on Monday in Shelby Township, and Michigan's top politician is set to attend the event.

The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. at the site of the headquarters -- 52685 Shelby Parkway in Shelby Township.

The event is set to feature "the past, present and future of Cosworth's game-changing technologies," according to a press release. It will feature a demonstration of LiDAR sensor technology, a tour of the robotics manufacturing center, and Corvette, Cadillac and Camaro models with new Cosworth technology.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is scheduled to attend and provide opening remarks. Also expected to attend are Cosworth co-owner Jerry Forsythe, Cosworth CEO Hal Reisiger, Renovo.Auto Chief Commercial Officer Damien Scott and Shelby Township Supervisor Richard Stathakis.

The manufacturing facility is also designed for the development the "car of the future" technology. It will also be able to produce full electronic and powertrain value streams, solid state sensors, engineering software, hybrid engine technologies and consultative services.

