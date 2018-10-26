Could new buyer be on horizon for Palace of Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Reports indicate that Oakland University is negotiating to take over the Palace of Auburn Hills.

Local 4's Rod Meloni has been working to confirm those reports.

The weeds will continue to growing the parking lot of the Palace of Auburn Hills. The last show there was a Bob Seger concert just over a year ago, around the time the Pistons left for the Little Caesars Arena.

While largely vacant and collecting dust, the Palace is still considered one of the better sports facilities anywhere and would give Oakland University's division 1 basketball program the largest basketball venue in the state.

The Palace is also prime Oakland County real estate worth in the neighborhood of $100 million. A university spokesperson told Local 4 they have no information about such momentous talks.

The Oakland basketball program has also not been notified. The Pistons organization offered no confirmation and no comment.

Oakland County development officials said they know of nothing happening but it's a private deal and they would not be part of it.

Local 4 also reached out to Auburn Hills city officials but nobody was available to say whether they have heard anything or not.

