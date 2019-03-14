Counselors offer advice to families after charges filed in college admissions cheating scandal

DETROIT - Actress Lori Loughlin turned herself in to the FBI on Wednesday to face charges in the college admissions scandal. She's one of 50 people charged in the federal investigation.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Parents, students and legitimate academic advisers are outraged by the allegations. While there are legal ways to get a leg up with colleges, professionals said the scandal is the most elaborate and shameful they've ever seen.

"What terrible parenting to treat a college like a commodity that you purchase with superior purchasing power," counselor Barbara Connelly said.

Connelly has spent her professional life analyzing college resumes. Connelly said it's important to let children experience the reward of hard work.

"It's frustrating for a kid because maybe a kid isn't there now because someone gamed the system to pay their way in," Connelly said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.