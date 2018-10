DETROIT - The Imlay Police Department is urging people to be cautious of counterfeit $100 bills that are being distributed.

They all feature the following serial number: JB69122674B.

Counterfeit pens cannot detect the bills. Police believe three black women with a silver sedan are distributing the bills.

If you have any information about the women, contact police.

