Couple accused of using power washer on dogs in Warren expected to face charges

WARREN, Mich. - An arraignment is scheduled Tuesday for a Warren couple accused of using a power washer to clean two dogs last week.

The incident happened June 25 at the Wash Stop Auto Wash in Warren.

“We were horrified," said Nicole Ross, co-owner of Wash Stop Auto Wash. "We saw how the dogs were standing. I mean, it was terrible. You can tell they were afraid and probably hurt."

Ross wasn't working at the time of the incident, but said the whole incident was caught on camera and she watched the video after it happened.

The video shows a couple washing two dogs with soap used to wash cars and then using a hose to power wash them.

“The water can be up to 110 degrees, and the force is 1200 PSI,” Ross said.

Warren Detective Kevin Dailey, who is in charge of the case, watched the entire video.

“From what I've seen, I anticipate presenting a request to the city of Warren, city attorneys requesting that the subject (be charged) with animal cruelty,” Dailey said.

The dogs were voluntarily given up.

It is unknown what type of charges the couple could face, but animal abuse could be included.

