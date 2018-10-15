Couple driving to see family carjacked at gunpoint on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A man had his car stolen from him at gunpoint Saturday morning while driving to visit family.

According to authorities, the man and his fiancée were driving to the fiancée's aunt's house. The couple were carjacked in front of the aunt's house near the intersection of Rutland Street and Schoolcraft Road.

The car that was stolen is a white 2016 Dodge Charger.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5600.

