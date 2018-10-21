Couple gets married at Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon

DETROIT - Thousands of runners laced up their tennis shoes and braved the cold weather for the annual Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon.

According to Executive Race Director, Barbara Bennage, there were 25,324 runners registered this year.

Bennage said thousands competed in the marathon.

“We have a full marathon, which is 26.2. We have two half marathons one that goes international that is 13.1 and a U.S. only half marathon. And we have a five-person relay team, which goes various distances,” said Bennage.

The route went through downtown Detroit into Canada and back. There were runners from multiple states and even countries.

Andreas Ehrhart flew in from Germany to participate.

“Somebody asked if I wanted to participate and run the marathon. I said, 'Uh, I think that’s too much,' but the half marathon is perfect,” said Ehrhat.

While covering the marathon Local 4's cameras caught a couple getting married.

Steven Phillips and Whitney Phillips stopped competing in the marathon to get married.

Wedding coordinator Chad Schmude conducted the ceremony.

“By the power of your love and commitment and the power vested in me, I now pronounce you husband and wife. You may kiss your bride,” said Schmude.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.