Couple killed in small plane crash was headed to Detroit for daughter's volleyball tournament

DETROIT - A couple who was killed Sunday when their single-engine plane crashed in Detroit was on their way to their daughter's volleyball tournament.

Greg Boaz, 54, and Julie Boaz, 48, were traveling from Texas with Greg's 17-year-old son, Peyton Boaz. The single-engine plane crashed about 8 p.m. Sunday just a mile from Coleman A. Young International Airport (Detroit City Airport).

The teen survived the crash and was able to escape the fiery wreckage. He is at a hospital with his biological mother, who flew into Detroit separately on a commercial flight. Boaz is currently in critical condition with third-degree burns, officials said.

They were all supposed to meet in Detroit for his sister's USA Volleyball tournament at Cobo Center. Absolute Volleyball Club released this statement:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Krysta Boaz (14Rox) and the entire Boaz family during this difficult time. Members of the Boaz family were traveling to #GJNC in Detroit when this horrific accident happened. We are saddened by this tragedy and loss of loved ones. Please pray for Greg and Julie whom were called home and let's pray for a full recovery for Peyton Boaz (Krysta's brother) as he receives the best care available. We will have information later this week on how we can all help the family. Father please reach down and surround this family with supernatural peace and strength and give them the faith to believe that all things are possible for YOU - AMEN"

Greg, Julie and Peyton were the only three people on the plane.

A single engine propeller plane crashed June 25, 2018 on Detroit's east side. Two people were killed. (WDIV)

What caused this plane crash?

The plane may have been out of fuel. It had left Texas just before 4 p.m. and after a short layover in Arkansas it was expected to touch down in Detroit just before 8 p.m.

The pilot was circling Detroit City Airport and attempting to land in a grassy area. The tower eventually lost contact.

The 911 calls started flooding dispatch just after 8 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating. Results from a preliminary NTSB investigation are expected by next week. It may take them a year to finalize their scientific report.

Pilot had 650 hours of flight experience

NTSB investigator Andrew Todd Fox said the pilot had at least 650 hours of experience flying. However, the pilot not have had all of that experience with this 1978 model Cessna 210.

"We don't have any conclusions of any probable cause in the accident," said Fox.

Fox said the pilot did radio the tower that he was experiencing a landing gear "anomaly." He was circling the airport, which may have led to a fuel emergency.

