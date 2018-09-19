Court hearing today for Detroit man charged in stepmother's deadly beating

DETROIT - A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday for a 36-year-old Detroit man charged with first-degree murder after his stepmother was found beaten to death March 24, 2017 inside their home in the 7700 block of Bramell Street.

Raymond Mealy is accused of beating his 64-year-old stepmother to death inside the home about 12:45 p.m. Friday. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said a relative found her lifeless body at the home and called police.

Mealy was arrested and now faces the first-degree, premeditated murder charge. He is being held at the Wayne County Jail without bond. He was found competent to stand trial during a probable cause conference on Aug. 27.

Mealy also faces a list of misdemeanor traffic offenses.

More crime and court stories can be found in the Crime News section of ClickOnDetroit.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.