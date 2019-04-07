Court to review life sentence of man who kidnapped customer from Detroit-area sandwich shop as teen

Ihab Masalmani twice has been sentenced to the same life term for murder.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to review the life sentence of a man who was a teenager when he kidnapped a customer from a sandwich shop in a notorious Detroit-area homicide.

Ihab Masalmani twice has been sentenced to the same life term for murder. In 2009, Matt Landry was abducted from a fast-food parking lot in Eastpointe.

Teens no longer can be given automatic no-parole sentences. Judges must consider many factors, including an offender's background and potential for rehabilitation.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.