CPS investigating after 5-year-old Pontiac girl apparently suffers overdose

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 5-year-old girl appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant or drugs when authorities responded to a Pontiac home Friday, officials said.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at 12:12 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Henry Clay for a possible child overdose.

Deputies found the girl lethargic and said she was falling in and out of consciousness. The girl's 31-year-old mother, who appeared to be under the influence of some type of substance, told authorities her daughter may have ingested some of her tranquilizers.

According to officials, paramedics said they responded to the same house in July when the girl ingested a bottle of Excedrin.

The girl was taken to St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital for treatment, and Child Protective Services is in the process of placing her in alternate housing while the incident is investigated.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.