Rollover crash in Frenchtown Township, Michigan on July 6, 2018. (WDIV)

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A serious rollover crash prompted the closure of Telegraph Road in Monroe County on Friday afternoon.

The rollover crash involved a van, which is rolled onto a lawn. There are several emergency vehicles in the area, including a helicopter.

The scene is at Telegraph Road and Heiss Road in Frenchtown Township.

We cannot confirm injuries at this time.

No other information is available. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.