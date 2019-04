A photo of the pole that was slammed into by a vehicle Saturday.

DETROIT - Gratiot just south of Hall Road was shutdown Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a pole causing it to lean over the road, Clinton Township police said.

The cause of the crash is unknown and the road will be closed for the next few hours. Police believe the crash may have been caused by the heavy rain and slippery roads.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.