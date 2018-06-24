Crème brulee ice pops, BBQ & more: Finding the best festival eats at GM River Days

It’s festival food season. After making it through all of the snow and ice from last winter and spring, look, you've earned that elephant ear.

Today is the final day of GM River Days. We took a quick tour of all the food at this year’s festival, and it’s worth the trip to the riverfront.

Oh, yes: There are elephant ears, french fries, nachos, fried pickles and funnel cakes -- consider those the appetizers.

Next, dig into catfish sandwiches at the Soaring Eagle Casino truck topped off with the star of their show: a crème brulee ice pop. We tried one -- OK, more than a few of us at Local 4 tried this frozen treat and we can all tell you that it is fantastic.

Next up, how about some spice?

Andre from Andre’s Louisiana Seafood Shop is cooking up the jambalaya himself. It smells incredible, and Andre says folks are lining up for it during GM River Days.

The smoke and aroma from one food truck had us walking over to investigate. Smoke-n-Pig has its own smoker right in the truck, so you know you’re getting the real-deal BBQ.

Our friends at Famous Dave’s are also set up and ready with all the festival treats they have become, well, famous for.

Eating your way through a cool Sunday afternoon at GM River Days is not a bad idea. We are walking from one snack to the next, burning calories as we stroll to our next treat!

GM River Days is open until 10 p.m. June 24. Enjoy!

