MELVINDALE, Mich. - Fire crews battled a fire Wednesday night at a grocery store in Melvindale.

Firefighters from the Dearborn Fire Department responded to Oakwood Food Center at 3600 Oakwood Boulevard. Residents on Prospect Court were evacuated while crews handled the blaze.

According to the Allen Park fire department, a firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was transported to a hospital.

