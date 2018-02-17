Crews donate time to complete repairs on Detroit home that veteran will win

DETROIT - A once-vacant house on Detroit's west side will soon be a veteran's new home.

I Am New Detroit, a local nonprofit, will present the home to a veteran Saturday at the third annual Black Tie Gala.

"We wanted to bless families," Odell Hines, of I Am New Detroit, said.

When the organization purchased the four-bedroom home, it needed work inside and out. Repairs started, but with less than a week until the home would be given away, the original contractors bailed on the project.

A crew from Burton and Associates stepped in to finish the project, which included touching up tile grout, cleaning, doing electrical work and making plumbing repairs.

"I could not see it being done in a couple days," Mary Burton said.

The crew volunteered an estimated 10,000 hours to make it work, though, and the home was completed in three days.

The veteran who receives the home will not only get a house, but will have a money saving plan to help maintain it.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.