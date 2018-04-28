Crews repairing Detroit road break gas main, prompting evacuation of Wayne State University

DETROIT - A major situation unfolded Friday afternoon at Wayne State University when crews repairing a road broke a three-inch gas line.

Related: Wayne State University reopens after gas main break forces evacuations, canceled classes

Crews were working on Warren Avenue when they broke the main just before 2 p.m. The smell of gas was already prominent on campus before the main was broken.

"I could smell the gas in my room around 1 o'clock. I wrote it off as nothing, but then I got the notification about the gas leak so I figured it was pretty serious at that point," sophomore Natayai Collins said.

Authorities originally began evacuating 14 buildings, but when fumes were still leaking for hours, the entire campus was evacuated and classes were canceled.

It took nearly four hours to get the gas leak under control.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.