Crews slowly move 124-year-old David Mackenzie House in Detroit's Midtown

DETROIT - Crews started moving the David Mackenzie House in Midtown on April 1.

On the last day of May, the 124-year-old, 600-ton house is almost at its new location. It is being moved a block, from Cass Avenue to Forest Avenue.

The house has been sitting on jacks while the site next to it was prepared for the final move, which is expected to happen Saturday.

David Mackenzie was the first dean of what's now known as Wayne State University.

Hear more about the building's journey in the video above.

