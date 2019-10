Crews battle a fire at Hamtramck Recycling on Oct. 12, 2019. (WDIV)

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Crews used bulldozers and cranes to move trash as they extinguished a large fire Saturday morning at Hamtramck Recycling.

The fire broke out at the building at 3333 Hamtramck Drive about 7:30 a.m.

Detroit firefighters helped Hamtramck firefighters battle the blaze. No one was injured.

Investigators are working to determine a cause.

Below is video from the scene:

