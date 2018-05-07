Crews work another day to restore power in SE Michigan after Friday storms

DETROIT - Crews are working for another day to restore electrical service to several thousand homes and businesses still without power following high winds Friday.

Major Michigan utilities say nearly 400,000 homes and businesses around Michigan lost electricity as winds that reached 70 miles per hour (113 kilometers per hour) toppled trees and power lines and led to two deaths.

The companies say they expect to have nearly all electrical outages repaired by Monday night.

Detroit-based DTE Energy said late Monday morning it had 288,000 of its some 300,000 outages repaired. Jackson-based Consumers Energy had nearly all of its 90,000 affected customers back online.

Fallen trees Friday in Oakland County killed one person inside a car in Pontiac and another person in Independence Township.

