Crews work to fix void formed by water leak under 15 Mile Road at Fraser sinkhole site

FRASER, Mich. - Construction crews are working to fix a void that formed due to a water leak under 15 Mile Road at the Fraser sinkhole site, Macomb County officials said.

Workers said the void formed due to a water leak caused by a faulty water connection to a nearby fire hydrant.

The water leak washed away some soil and caused a void to form under the southernmost eastbound lane of 15 Mile Road, according to a Macomb County spokesman.

Fraser Department of Public Works officials noticed a crack in the road early Wednesday while plowing snow and salting the roads.

The right lane of eastbound 15 Mile Road is closed.

A small stretch of pavement is being removed to repair the water line, fill the void with dirt and temporarily repair the pavement, officials said.

A more permanent repair can be made in warmer weather, officials said.

Even though this is at the site of the Fraser sinkhole, officials said it is an unrelated incident.

