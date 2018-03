Crews work to fix a gas leak March 30, 2018 near Marter and Hampton roads in Grosse Pointe Woods. (WDIV)

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. - Crews from DTE Energy are working to fix a gas leak Friday morning near Hampton and Marter roads in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Residents are urged to avoid the area.

Anyone with questions about the gas leak needs to contact the Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Department at 313-343-2400.

