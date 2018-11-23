Crews wrap up removal of roughly 90-year-old dam in southwestern Michigan

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality announced this month that the work was completed to remove the Alcott Street dam in Kalamazoo.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Crews have wrapped up removal of a roughly 90-year-old dam in southwestern Michigan as part of an effort to help restore habitat for native fish.

The dam, which impounded Bryant Mill Pond on Portage Creek, was built in 1927 but no longer had a function. Instead, it prevented fish migration and held contaminated sediment in place.



